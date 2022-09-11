COOLSPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are looking for two suspects involved in a shoplifting incident.
It happened Monday at the Ace Hardware on the 300 block of North Perry Highway.
The suspects reportedly stole around $500 in merchandise.
A PSP press release gave descriptions of two people:
- A larger white man with brown hair, sideburns, a goatee and glasses. He wears a black baseball cap, neon/fluorescent green shirt, black hoody and green shorts. A cigarette is tucked behind his right ear.
- A larger white woman with blond hair. She wears a black shirt, multi-blue/green colored light weight shoulder covering, black pants, light tan and a brown colored purse/shoulder bag.
PSP asks that if you have information, call 724-662-6162.