COOLSPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are looking for two suspects involved in a shoplifting incident.

It happened Monday at the Ace Hardware on the 300 block of North Perry Highway.

The suspects reportedly stole around $500 in merchandise.

A PSP press release gave descriptions of two people:

A larger white man with brown hair, sideburns, a goatee and glasses. He wears a black baseball cap, neon/fluorescent green shirt, black hoody and green shorts. A cigarette is tucked behind his right ear.

A larger white woman with blond hair. She wears a black shirt, multi-blue/green colored light weight shoulder covering, black pants, light tan and a brown colored purse/shoulder bag.

PSP asks that if you have information, call 724-662-6162.