BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a hit and run that happened in North Beaver Township.

The hit and run happened Friday at the intersection of Columbiana Road and Stateline Road just before 7:30 a.m., according to a police report.

A vehicle was travelling behind another vehicle on Columbiana Road. When the victim’s vehicle stopped at a stop sign, the suspect’s vehicle ran into him. The victim pulled over, but the suspect continued driving, according to the police report.

PSP is asking for additional information. If you know anything, call PSP New Castle at 724-598-2211.