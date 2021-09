SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after they say two people were attacked inside a home in Shenango Township.

They are now looking for two suspects, Cassie Lutz and Michael Caccia.

Shenango Township Police were called to a home in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue a little after 1 p.m. Monday.

Officers found two victims assaulted with blunt objects and weapons.

One of them is in critical condition.

Pennsylvania Police have taken over the investigation.