SLIPPERY ROCK, TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police arrested three New Castle teens who were accused of stealing dirt bikes in Slippery Rock Township earlier this summer.

Troopers said that two of the teenage boys are 14 years of age, while the other is 16 years old.

PSP said that there was a red and black dirt bike that was able to be recovered. Troopers said that they tried to find the yellow dirt bike that was reported as stolen, but they couldn’t find it.

Troopers said that only two of the teens were involved in the theft of the yellow dirt bike, while all three teens were involved in the theft of the red and black dirt bike.

The report lists both dirt bikes at a combined total value of approximately $4,300.

Anyone with more information regarding the yellow dirt bike should contact PSP-New Castle at 724-598-2211.

In the release, PSP reminded residents to keep all homes, garages, sheds, vehicles and belongings locked and secured.