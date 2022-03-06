NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) — Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a man’s death in New Castle Sunday after he was arrested by New Castle police.

Officers received numerous calls from residents on four different streets about a man acting erratically and screaming at about 3:32 a.m. Sunday.

Officers said the man was also accused of breaking into a home on East Washington Street, burglarizing the home and assaulting someone inside before running out.

Officers found 34-year-old Albert Beckworth-Thompson on Adams Street. When they approached him, officers said he was sweating profusely and was behaving erratically.

He told officers he had been drugged by his girlfriend and asked if the officers were “real officers,” according to New Castle Police’s Facebook page.

Officers tried to take Beckworth-Thompson into custody to take him to the hospital when he ran away on foot. Police said they tasered him during a physical struggle and one officer was injured during the arrest.

When officers handcuffed Beckworth-Thompson, they noticed his breathing and pulse were weak and began to start first aid when they lost his pulse.

Police continued CPR until emergency services arrived and took Beckworth-Thompson to UMPC Jameson, where he was pronounced deceased.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating Beckworth-Thompson’s death per NCPD’s operating policy in conjunction with the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office.