SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a bystander found a man dead on the side of the road.

According to a report, a passerby found a 40-year-old Meadville man unresponsive next to his car on Young Road. The man appeared to be having problems with his tire.

The bystander called 911 and gave CPR but when crews arrived on scene, they pronounced the man dead.

PSP did not say if the victim died of natural causes, but an autopsy is to be conducted and the investigation is ongoing.

PSP asks that anyone with information on the incident call 724-598-2211.