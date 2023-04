PINE TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police were called to investigate the theft of wooden ballets from Tractor Supply.

Someone at the business on W. Main Street in Pine Township called police to report that a man stole about 175 pallets from the parking area around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The unidentified man left the scene in an old orange- and white-colored U-Haul box truck.

A police report estimated that the value of the stolen pallets was $700.