SHENANGO, Twp., Pa. (WKBN)- Troopers are investigating after the body of a deceased female was found Tuesday night in Shenango Township in Mercer County.

The body was found on Sharon Bedford Road by Shenango Township Police just before 6 p.m.

PSP said that that the woman has not yet been identified.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information should call PSP Mercer at 724-662-6162.