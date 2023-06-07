Police say a father and child discovered what they thought were discarded human remains in a creek in Wyoming County, Pennsylvania. (WBRE)

SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident in which a man reported over $3,000 in checks were stolen from his mailbox.

Investigators said three checks were stolen from the victim’s mailbox last Thursday. Reports said that the theft occurred on U.S. Highway 422 in Slippery Rock Township between 10:30 and 10:45 p.m.

According to PSP, the man contacted his bank and workers there told him that an unidentified male attempted to cash the check.

The total value of the three checks is $3,013.

The investigation is ongoing.