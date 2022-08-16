WASHINGTON Twp., Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police responded Wednesday to an incident where a Lawrence County man told troopers that he had his identity stolen and $3,200 stolen from his bank account.

Troopers from PSP New Castle were called to Jordan Road in Washington Township just before 11 a.m.

PSP said that the victim is a 66-year-old man from Volant, Pennsylvania.

Reports said that an unknown person entered a Huntington Bank in Columbus, Ohio and withdrew $3,200 from the victim’s account.

The investigation is ongoing.