Close races decided as provisional ballots get counted and election heads to ‘official’ status

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The election results you saw last night were unofficial. Wednesday, election boards started looking at provisional ballots.

Those may have been cast last night by people whose address didn’t match their ID and maybe didn’t change their registration.

The elections board double-checks that they were registered at their previous address and they didn’t vote from that address. It has around 10 days to do that.

Late arriving absentee ballots that were post-marked by Monday can also still be counted. The election certification has to be completed by November 23.

“Once we get that certification date and we see with all of the ballots counted and with the official results, we’ll take a look at those races and determine which ones fall under that automatic recount procedure of one half of one percent,” said Tom McCabe, deputy elections director for Mahoning County.

Three races in Mahoning County are close. The two candidates for Campbell mayor are separated by 24 votes. Just six votes separate two people battling for a Poland school board seat, and there’s a one vote difference in a Sebring park issue.