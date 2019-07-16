Protests against negligent Valley landlords do not end in agreement

The Youngstown Housing Task Force was hoping to get the landlords to agree to maintain their properties and pay their taxes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Over the weekend, about 30 members of the Youngstown Housing Task Force protested outside of homes owned by who they call negligent landlords. Ultimately, task force members did not get what they wanted.

They spent about 45 minutes each outside the homes in Poland, Boardman, Campbell and Youngstown.

They wanted the landlords to agree to maintain their properties and pay their taxes, but they never met with any of the landlords and nothing was agreed to.

They did pass out flyers to their neighbors, letting them know about the problems they were having.

One task force official said they’re now looking at legal options.

The protests were peaceful and no one was arrested.