NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Protesters showed up for the court appearance of a Newton Township woman accused of abusing a 5-year-old boy.

The case of Amber McElravy will now be heard by a Trumbull County grand jury.

McElravy was in Newton Falls Court Tuesday facing a charge of child endangering.

She was arrested last month by deputies after a video surfaced on social media showing her allegedly abusing a 5-year-old boy in her care.

The protesters gathered to show support for the young victim.

First News senior reporter Gerry Ricciutti was in court today. This story will be updated later Tuesday with his report.