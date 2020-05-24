Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

Protesters outside Youngstown hospital demand healthcare changes

Local News

Protesters say they will be holding this protest every week until July

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Youngstown hospital healthcare protest

WKBN

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Protesters stood outside the former Northside hospital in Youngstown Sunday demanding changes to healthcare in the state of Ohio.

Members of Our Revolution of the Mahoning Valley stood outside the now Steward Health Care building to bring awareness to the issue of accessible and affordable healthcare within the state.

Organizer, Chuckie Denison, says that they want to see House Bill 292 passed.

“Everybody has a right to see a doctor, no matter who their employer is, not mater how much money they have in their bank account, no matter where they’re from in Ohio. We want to see House Bill 292 passed,” Denison said.

He says they will be holding this protest every week until July.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award