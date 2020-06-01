Protesters march streets of Hermitage

At one point, protesters laid in the middle of a busy Hermitage intersection near Kraynak's

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Protesters marched the streets of Hermitage Sunday as part of area protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

At one point, protesters laid in the middle of a busy Hermitage intersection near Kraynak’s. They also stood and chanted in front of the National Guard office.

During this time, the Walmart in Hermitage evacuated customers inside and announced that it was closing for the night. According to its Facebook page, it’s supposed to reopen at 7 a.m. Monday.

