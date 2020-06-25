Breaking News
Vice President Mike Pence makes stop in Valley for Lordstown truck reveal

Protesters line up ahead of Pence visit in Lordstown

Local News

The small gathering wanted to send a message as the vice president rolls through

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Protesters lined up early Thursday outside of the Lordstown Motors plant ahead of a visit from Vice President Mike Pence.

Carrying signs reading “Black Live Matter, “Pence You Make US Sick”,” and “Trump to Laid Off GM Workers: It doesn’t really matter,” the small gathering wanted to send a message as the vice president rolls through.

Air Force Two landed just before 11 a.m. at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna. Pence will be at Lordstown Motors for a noon reveal of the all-electric pickup truck Endurance.

Valley Democrats are also expected to gather ahead of the vice president’s visit. Congressman Tim Ryan has planned a 3 p.m. press conference to discuss the Pence’s visit.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award