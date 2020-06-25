Protesters line up ahead of Pence visit in Lordstown

The small gathering wanted to send a message as the vice president rolls through

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Protesters lined up early Thursday outside of the Lordstown Motors plant ahead of a visit from Vice President Mike Pence.

Carrying signs reading “Black Live Matter, “Pence You Make US Sick”,” and “Trump to Laid Off GM Workers: It doesn’t really matter,” the small gathering wanted to send a message as the vice president rolls through.

Air Force Two landed just before 11 a.m. at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna. Pence will be at Lordstown Motors for a noon reveal of the all-electric pickup truck Endurance.

Valley Democrats are also expected to gather ahead of the vice president’s visit. Congressman Tim Ryan has planned a 3 p.m. press conference to discuss the Pence’s visit.