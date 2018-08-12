Protesters gather in Hubbard Twp. to stress objection to proposed injection well

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) - People in Hubbard are upset about a proposed waste brine injection well coming to their community.

Dozens of people protested outside Katie's Korner Homemade Ice Cream on Main Street. They say they don't want the well in their area.

The proposal is to operate a well at 6958 Hubbard Masury Road in the township.

If approved, the well would be installed along the interchange of Interstate 80, Route 62 and Hubbard Masury Road.

According to the Hubbard Township Police Department, the installer is Bobcat Hubbard LLC and the property is owned by NEXLEV Inc.

Hubbard trustees have already filed an objection with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

"I don't want my kids in an area that is so hazardous to them. It has so much potential to do them so much harm," said resident Rachel Myers.

The protesters say they plan to continue protesting for the next several weekends.