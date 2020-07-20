Protesters gather against Mill Creek Junior Baseball league cancelation

The girls are left without a team to play for

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Protests have been happening all across the country and on Sunday junior league softball payers stood outside of Kramers field to stand up for their season.

This all started after the Mill Creek Junior Baseball league decision to cancel the fall season early after Governor Mike DeWine said it was okay to play.

Now, the girls are left without a team to play for.

“All of the other leagues in the area are playing, AGSL, Boardman, you name it. We feel these kids should be playing ball. It’s their life,” said Tiffany Spiker, team manager.

Spiker says it’s just not fair for some girls to not play their last year.

A meeting will be held to discuss what will happen with the season going forward.