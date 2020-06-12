Protest planned near Liberty Taco Bell, Walmart shuts down early

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Walmart on Belmont Avenue in Liberty shut down early Friday ahead of a planned protest nearby.
Protesters say they’ll gather in the parking lot of O’Reilly Auto Parts on Belmont at 5 p.m. and march to Taco Bell.
It’s in response to the firing of a Taco Bell employee after he refused to take off a Black Lives Matter mask. That man talked to WKBN, saying the company’s policy says employees must wear a face covering while working but does not say if employees can wear masks with messages on them.
Walmart said it was closing at 3 p.m.
Liberty Police Chief Toby Meloro also released a statement on the protest:
As police chief, it is my heartfelt goal to ensure the safety of everyone, including protestors, bystanders and business patrons. The Liberty Police Department and the township trustees will do everything in our power to protect the protestors while they exercise their First Amendment right to peacefully assemble. The goal is for your voices to be heard and for your right to be exercised in an orderly and peaceful manner.”