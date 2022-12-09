YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Make sure you’re taking care of your heart this holiday season.

Research shows more people die from heart attacks in the last week of December than any other time of year.

It’s in part because cold temperatures restrict blood flow. Dr. Shyam Bhakta, an interventional cardiologist at Trumbull Regional and Sharon Regional Medical Center, says emotional factors also play a part.

“I think sometimes people feel loneliness as well,” Bhakta said. “I mean, some people who don’t have family or friends or loved ones around the holidays, that can also bring about stress as well. I think it may also have to do with the time of the year, you know, with less daytime, with less daylight and more darkness.”

Experts suggest you get 2 1/2 hours of physical activity a week. That could drop your risk of a heart attack.