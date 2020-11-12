Protecting older adults from scams: Workshop aims to educate about the threat

This virtual workshop will arm seniors with the information they need to know to prevent, recognize and report scams

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown is making sure local seniors aren’t scammed.

It’s holding a virtual workshop — “Senior scams: Protecting older adults from fraud and elder financial abuse” — Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Zoom.

Older adults are often targeted by financial predators — both whom they know and don’t know. Losing money or things to scam, fraud or exploitation can be devastating to them because they might not be able to earn back what they lost.

The best defense against being taken advantage of is knowledge of the threat and what to do to protect yourself.

The forum is designed for older adults, as well as family members, caregivers and others. It will help participants prevent, recognize and properly report financial exploitation to authorities.

If you want to participate, you can access the Zoom link here.