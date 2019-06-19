Protecting kids through safety: Local law firm hands out bike helmets at summer camp

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Although bike helmets can potentially save lives, less than 20% of children wear them, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

So, Kisling, Nestico and Redick (KNR) decided to do its part to raise the number of bike helmets available for local kids.

At the Youngstown YMCA’s summer camp on Wednesday, the law firm passed out 300 helmets to children as part of its KNR Cares About Kids campaign.

“We’re also concerned about the kids’ safety as they are active. So by KNR providing 300… bike helmets, it’s really an initiative for safety for the kids when they go out and ride their bikes this summer,” said Tom Gacse, CEO/president of the Youngstown YMCA.

Because KNR lawyers say they see the impact of accident injuries on a daily basis, the firm decided to hold the event. It’s part of the firm’s program, KNR Cares, which gives back to a different organization each month.