Protect your plants as temperatures dip

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) - Mahoning and Columbiana Counties are under a freeze warning until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

This is right on time. We typically see our first freeze in mid to late October.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the lower 30s. Frost and freeze may damage sensitive plants.

The threat for frost will continue at times this week and into the weekend as 30 degree temperatures stay in the forecast.

According to the Ohio State University Extension Office, there is an important difference between frost and freeze when it comes to outdoor plants. Frost occurs when the air is dry, the wind is calm, and there is no could cover in the sky. Freeze occurs when a strong cold air mass covers a given geographical area. Winds of at least 5 miles per hour are also part of this type of plant-damaging cold weather.

Many Valley residents have their porches decorated with fall mums and garden experts say these hearty plants can endure a light fall frost but should be taken inside when there is a freeze warning.

Ways to protect plants from freeze and frost include:

Bring plants indoors

Water plants thoroughly before a freeze to prevent desiccation and to add insulting water to the soil and plant cells.

Cover plants overnight with burlap, a sheet, or with a layer of mulch. Be sure to uncover them in the morning when the temperature rises above freezing.

Cover shrubs and trees

