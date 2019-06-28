Protect your pet’s paws — Summer heat can be blistering

Jane MacMurchy, of Animal Charity, said it's important to be careful with Fido's feet

(WKBN) – With temperatures again pushing 90 degrees, animal activists say it’s important to remember to take precautions with your pets, especially their paws.

When outside temperatures are in the upper-80s, asphalt can quickly reach 140 degrees. That means your dog’s paws could burn very easily.

Jane MacMurchy, of the Animal Charity Humane Society, said it’s important to be careful with Fido’s feet.

“It’s painful. Your dog is going to be suffering. If they have burned paws, they are suffering, and they need to seek veterinary care immediately,” she said.

There is another option — shoes.

Many pet owners are now putting shoes on their dog’s for mid-day walks.

PETA also recommends that all pet owners test the pavement with their hands before going for a walk, walk their dogs early in the morning or late at night (when it’s cooler), carry water and take frequent breaks in shady locations.