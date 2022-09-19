LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – It’s Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, and a Liberty man is speaking out about after losing his father to a rare form of prostate cancer.

Larry Seifert, a lifelong Liberty resident, was a year away from retirement.

His son says he was a fan of all things YSU and golfing, and that his grandkids were his world.

In late 2020, Larry started having symptoms of prostate cancer.

“He started getting a pain in his tailbone area,” says son Joe Seifert.

When doctors sent him for x-rays, they found suspicious lesions. He had metastatic prostate cancer that had spread from the prostate into the bones of his body – words no family wants to hear.

Larry Seifert had neuroendocrine carcinoma, a very rare form of the cancer that doesn’t always show up on a prostate-specific antigen test – a blood screening for the cancer.

After trying chemotherapy treatments for over a year, he died a few weeks ago.

Joe Seifert says because of his dad’s diagnosis, one of his fathers friends got checked and was diagnosed early on. He asks other men to go get checked.

“All he wanted to do was enjoy retirement with his grandkids, and because of this, he wasn’t able to do that. And I don’t want to see someone else have to do that,” says Joe Seifert.

Steve Burbrink runs a prostate cancer support group at Yellow Brick Place. Joe says it was great support group for his father after his diagnosis.

“He really bonded with me and the group, and he was a great guy,” says Burbink.

Dr. James Kravec with Mercy Health encourages men experiencing any symptoms to go to the doctor.

“The age of 45 is when it becomes concerning for men,” says Kravec. “Just have the conversation with your primary care physician.”

“If you catch it early enough it is treatable. But if you wait and you don’t know that these symptoms exist, we have no idea,” says Joe Seifert. “I don’t want to hear another story like ours.”

A benefit pasta dinner and basket raffle will take place from 2 – 5 p.m. Saturday at Church Hill United Methodist in Larry Seifert’s honor.