CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- Men’s Night Out is happening tonight in Canfield.

Sponsored by Yellow Brick Place, Cancer Wellness Center, the event offers an opportunity to learn about urological issues and Prevention & Detection of Prostate Cancer.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with complimentary dinner.

Registration is required. Those interested can call Yellow Brick Place at 234-228-9550.

Ladies are welcome too!