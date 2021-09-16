Prosecutors win parole denial for man in shooting that put victim in wheelchair for life

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office announced this week that have won their fight against parole for a man who shot another man in the face and was there when two others were killed.

Guillum Chism was convicted in connection to the September 1988 shooting deaths of two men who were found dead in a Kimmel Brook apartment, while a third victim, Keith Crenshaw, who survived, was shot in the face.

Chism and co-defendants Clinton Purdue, Gary Austin, and Ira Bray were indicted for four counts of aggravated murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, and two counts of attempted aggravated murder, all with firearm specifications.

At trial, Chism was not found guilty of the murders but was found guilty of attempted aggravated murder in the shooting of Crenshaw and aggravated robbery.

He was sentenced to 10 to 25 years on the aggravated robbery charge and 7 to 25 years on the attempted aggravated murder charge.

He has been in prison since 1989.

Jennifer McLaughlin, Chief of the Criminal Division of the Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office, said while Chism has participated in numerous programs and activities while in prison, his disciplinary history includes multiple contraband infractions and a violent altercation with another inmate on May 22, 2020.

She also said that during the crime, testimony showed that Perry told Chism that Crenshaw had nothing to do with why they were there but Chism shot him anyway.

“Mr. Crenshaw will never be able to put this behind him and get on with his life. Mr. Crenshaw suffered traumatic brain injury when defendant fired a bullet into his head. He is blind and confined to a wheelchair. He will never walk outside of his residence unencumbered by his wheelchair. He will never live without the need for caregivers. His speech and hearing are impaired. His life is forever changed because defendant pointed a gun in his face and pulled the trigger. He intended to kill, as evidenced by the jury’s verdict finding defendant guilty of attempted aggravated murder, but failed,” McLaughlin wrote.

The Ohio Parole Board voted 7 to 3 in favor of denying parole to Chism. His next hearing is in 2026.