Prosecutors win fight against parole of man convicted in Youngstown murder

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man convicted in a Youngstown murder was denied parole.

Prosecutors fought against the release of Bennie Adams. He was convicted in a cold case investigation for the 1985 murder of Gina Tenney.

A parole hearing for Adams was held Aug. 26. He was ordered to stay incarcerated until at least 2028.

Adams faced a death penalty specification because murder was committed in the course of committing rape, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery or kidnapping.

His death sentence was later vacated by the Supreme Court of Ohio and he was sentenced to life in prison without parole eligibility for 20 years.

Adams has been in prison for 32 years and 10 months for Tenney’s murder and 18 years and 3 months for an unrelated October 1985 rape that happened in Boardman.

Prosecutors wrote in their objection that there does not exist “reasonable ground to believe that paroling the prisoner would further the interests of justice and be consistent with the welfare and security of society.”

They described Adams’s actions as a “terrifying pattern of criminal behavior” and that his continued incarceration is justified.