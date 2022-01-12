YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors in the case of an Alliance man charged in the cold case murder of a Smith Township teenager are opposing a defense motion to keep evidence from the defendant’s previous murder conviction out of court.

Assistant Prosecutor Michael Yacovone Tuesday filed his objection in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court in the case of Robert Moore, 51, who is charged with aggravated murder and murder for the June 2009 death of Glenna Jean White, 17.

Moore was indicted in December after investigators with the Portage County Drug Task Force received a tip on the case and worked with prosecutors to get an indictment. White’s body has never been found despite multiple searches.

The case has been assigned to Judge Maureen Sweeney. She is expected to have a hearing Tuesday.

In 1993, Moore was convicted of manslaughter in Stark County for the death of Virginia Lecorchick, 22, of Alliance, who was beaten to death. Her body was recovered from Berlin Lake.

Moore’s attorneys have asked that evidence of that crime be excluded from the current case because it may prejudice jurors against him.

Yacovone, however, said evidence, in that case, should be admitted because it shows how similar both cases are and that Moore had the same motive and actions in both killings.

In the White case, Yacovone wrote that eyewitness accounts say that Moore was at an Alden Avenue home in Alliance June 3, 2009, with White and several other people and they had been drinking.

As the evening wore on, White woke up several people and told them that Moore had tried to rape her, according to Yacovone’s motion. When Moore heard of the accusations, he demanded to take her home in the car of one of the people who were present.

Moore returned an hour later “covered in blood splatter from the waist up,” according to the motion. The blood splatter was so thick that his tattoos were not visible, the motion said.

Moore told people he had been in a bar fight but the motion said there was too much blood on him to account for a simple fight. Moore’s pajama pants were also muddy from the knees down and his hands were “busted up.” White was never seen again.

The car that Moore took White home in was destroyed in a fire a week later, the motion said.

In the Lecorchick case, Moore told police when he confessed that he met Lecorchick in a bar and they went to Berlin Reservoir to “have a couple of beers.” At the lake, Lecorchick refused to have sex with Moore and tried to run away, and Moore jumped on her and began to beat her.

When Lecorchick passed out, Moore threw her in the lake. He was also in the water and later burned the clothes he was wearing, the motion said. Moore said he “just exploded” when he began hitting Lecorchick, the motion said.

Yacovone said the evidence in the Lecorchick case should be allowed at trial because it follows the state supreme court guidelines for allowing such evidence because it can show proof of his motive, planning, intent and preparation, Yacovone wrote.