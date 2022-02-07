YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors filed a motion Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court asking that bond be revoked for a 19-year-old murder suspect.

Prosecutors asked Judge Maureen Sweeney to revoke bond for Jamiyah Brooks of Lilburne Drive, who is accused of the Jan. 30 shooting death of Isiah Helms, 22.

Helms was found Wednesday in a cemetery on Liberty Road on the far East Side. An affidavit attached to the bond motion said he had been shot in the head and chest.

Police will not say how they were able to determine where to look for Helms or when they got the information.

Brooks has been free on $5,000 bond following his arraignment in municipal court the day after a Dec. 28 arrest on Ivanhoe Avenue on charges of carrying concealed weapons and tampering with evidence.

That bond was continued Jan. 25 during his arraignment in common pleas court after the case was bound over to a grand jury and Brooks was indicted.

Brooks was arrested around 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 28 after police answered a gunfire call on Ivanhoe Avenue on the South Side.

When police arrived at the home, witnesses told police someone in a Jeep fired several shots. Officers found casings from 9mm and .40-caliber handguns in the roadway, reports said.

As officers were collecting the casings, reports said they were informed that two males ran out of the house and were running through backyards.

Brooks was found a short time later running from Detroit Avenue back to Ivanhoe Avenue and was taken into custody, reports said.

Police also viewed a video that showed a person who looked like Brooks in a nearby backyard taking off a sweatshirt, putting a gun inside the sweatshirt and leaving the sweatshirt in a tree. The person who took the video took the sweatshirt and gun and gave it to police, reports said.

Another neighbor said their dog found a bag in a backyard and inside the bag was a backpack that had a Kel Tec sub-2000 rifle inside with a foldable stock, reports said.

Brooks was given a gunshot residue test before he was booked into the Mahoning County jail.

Police and members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force are still looking for Brooks. Anyone with information on Brooks’ whereabouts can contact Marshals at 1-866-4-WANTED or Youngstown CrimeStoppers at 330-746-CLUE.

Reward money is available.