WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office got a big win in court and thanked the Warren Police Department for helping to make it happen.

In a letter sent to Chief Eric Merkel, Assistant Trumbull County Prosecutor Chris Becker and Assistant Rayn Sanders thanked the department for their “excellent police work” in the case of Cedrick Patterson.

Patterson was convicted in the killing of Bernard Ownes at an apartment complex in Warren and also the shooting of another man less than two weeks prior to Owens’ death.

It’ll be more than four decades until Patterson will even be eligible for parole. He was sentenced to 44 to 49 and a half years to life in prison.

“These convictions and lengthy sentence are due to the excellent police work of your department. First and foremost, Det. John Greaver did an outstanding job of obtaining a statement from the Defendant that clearly showed he was lying and did not act in self-defense. So much so that the Court did not give a self-defense instruction at trial. Det. Greaver sat with us at counsel table throughout the trial and was an excellent addition to the prosecution team and an outstanding witness,” the prosecutors wrote in their letter.

They noted the work of Det. Eric Laprocina and Det. Brina Crites in the evidence they gathered at the scene, including video evidence through the building where the victim was shot.

The stellar work started before detectives arrived on the scene, prosecutors wrote, when Officer Dave Weber was able to gather evidence and information from Patterson and the apartment where the shooting happened.

Testimony from Officers Zachary Jones and Abigail Krafcik helped the case when the prosecutors were laying out Patterson’s crimes and how the officers found him in possession of the gun used in a shooting where he shot the victim in the groin.

Plus, it was Officer Phil Sajnovsky who encountered Patterson on November 28, 2021, that led to another conviction of having weapons under disability.

“Please accept this letter of thanks that is so well-deserved by these officers,” prosecutors wrote.