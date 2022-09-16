The video above is from Ayres’ testimony before congressional investigators in July.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) — Federal prosecutors are seeking a 60-day jail sentence against a Champion man who pleaded guilty to taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capital.

The recommendation comes despite the fact that Stephen Ayres, 39, testified on behalf of congressional investigators earlier this year who are looking into the riot, which took place when Congress met to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election that saw Joe Biden elected president.

Sentencing is set for Thursday before U.S. Judge John D. Bates in the U.S. Court for the District of Columbia.

Ayres pleaded guilty in June to a charge of disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

A sentencing memorandum by Ayres’ attorneys said since the Jan. 6 attack, he lost his job, and a friend of his who participated in the attack committed suicide.

The memorandum noted that Ayres did not destroy any property during the breach of the Capital, and he regrets his conduct. That led to his decision to cooperate with congressional investigators, the memorandum said.

His attorneys said he feels he was misled by former President Donald Trump about the election being stolen, and they also said he made no excuses for his conduct, accepted responsibility and apologized. His attorneys suggested a sentence of probation and community service.

Government officials said in their memorandum that they believe a jail sentence is necessary to serve as a deterrence. The charge is a misdemeanor, and prosecutors are asking for far less jail time for Ayres than for other defendants who pleaded guilty to the same charge because his conduct was not as aggressive as the others.