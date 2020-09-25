Prosecutors say Warren mom allowed boyfriend to repeatedly abuse newborn baby

Prosecutors say she made statements that she saw her boyfriend strike the baby about 50 times, including kicking her

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County judge set a $10,000 bond for a Warren mother who prosecutors say allowed her live-in boyfriend to abuse her infant, who was eight days old at the time.

A Trumbull County grand jury indicted Kathleen Long on charges of endangering children.

Prosecutors say she allowed her live-in boyfriend to repeatedly abuse her newborn baby girl over a three-day period. In statements, she said she saw him strike the baby 50 times, including kicking the child, according to prosecutors.

The boyfriend, Andrew Jacobs, is charged with two counts of felonious assault and two counts of endangering children. He is not the baby’s father.

Jacobs’ arraignment is set for September 29.

A family member said the baby had bleeding on the brain and a broken clavicle.

Jacobs has been charged with domestic violence in the past.

