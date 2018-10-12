Prosecutors say they want Niles teen murderer in jail for life

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - Sentencing is scheduled Friday for convicted killer Jacob LaRosa.

LaRosa, who is now 19 years old, was convicted in the March 2015 brutal beating death of 94-year-old Marie Belcastro inside her Niles home. Prosecutors say LaRosa also tried to rape the woman. He was 15 years old at the time.

Prosecutors have asked the court to give LaRosa the maximum sentence possible, which is life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In court documents, prosecutors said the offenses LaRosa committed were "straight out of a slasher film" and that it is evident there was no motive other than "murder and mayhem for the sake of murder and mayhem."

LaRosa begged for forgiveness in court during his trial.

According to the defendant's 54-page sentencing memorandum, the defense team argues that "there is no evidence of irreparable corruption," saying a sentence of life without parole would be unconstitutional.