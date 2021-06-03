Prosecutors rest their case against Youngstown man accused of killing grandson’s father

EDITOR’S NOTE: Defense counsel Joseph F. Gorman is not related to the author of this story.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court have rested their case in the case of a man accused of shooting to death the father of his infant grandchild while the victim was holding the baby.

Defense attorney Joseph F. Gorman has said his client, Louis Littlejohn, 66, is expected to testify in his defense on charges of aggravated murder and murder in the Sept. 18, 2017, shooting death of Charles Prago, 27, of Belden Avenue.

Testimony in the case began Wednesday before Judge Anthony D’Apolito.

Prosecutors said Prago was killed after police were called to a home for a fight between Prago and the mother of their three-week-old son.

Police were clearing the call and Prago was inside when Littlejohn got up abruptly from a seat on the porch, walked inside, shot Prago four times as he held the baby in the back and then walked outside and surrendered, prosecutors said.

Gorman said he will call a doctor to explain the myriad of medical problems that Littlejohn was suffering from at the time of the shooting that affected his behavior. He told jurors in opening statements Tuesday his client will testify.

