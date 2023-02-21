YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors are recommending mental health and drug treatment for a man who pleaded guilty today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to a charge he had illegal explosives.

Sentencing will be at a later date for David Sletvold, 39, who pleaded guilty before Judge Anthony D’Apolito to an amended charge of possession of dangerous ordnance. Prosecutors amended the charge from a second-degree felony to a third-degree felony in exchange for his plea.

An additional charge of possession of dangerous ordnance, a fifth-degree felony, was dropped in exchange for his plea.

The charge stems from an April 11 traffic stop by Austintown police at about 8:35 p.m. in the area around South Meridan Road and Mahoning Avenue.

Reports said Sletvold had burns on his face, hands and clothes; and there was black dust covering the inside of the car and fluid on the dashboard and windshield. Reports said Sletvold told police that he made a homemade “firework” that exploded in his car.

Sletvold told police that he used black powder and wick from a candle for the firework, but it exploded when he lit a cigarette.

Sletvold gave police permission to search his car, and they found black powder throughout and a gas tank in the trunk, reports said.

Judge D’Apolito told Sletvold he was inclined to uphold the sentencing recommendation in the case as long as Slevtold, who is currently free on bond, continues his ongoing regimen of drug treatment and mental health counseling.