Prosecutors plan to bring case of Warren man accused of raping mentally disabled man to grand jury

William Stanley is scheduled to be back in court August 27

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren man accused of sexually assaulting a victim with mental disabilities was in a Trumbull County Common Pleas courtroom Thursday morning.

William Stanley was scheduled to enter a plea to a bill of information.

Prosecutors now say they plan to present the case to the grand jury.

Stanley was arrested in February on a rape charge stemming from an investigation by Warren Police.

The victim is a 30-year-old mentally disabled man, according to police. The abuse is said to have happened over a prolonged period of time.

Stanley is scheduled to be back in court August 27.

