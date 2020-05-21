Prosecutors oppose Youngstown defendant’s motion to attend sister’s funeral, citing COVID-19 concerns

Prosecutors are concerned that if Terrell Vaughn is released for services, he will be exposed to people who have COVID-19

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors are opposing a request by a man awaiting trial on weapons charges to be released from the Mahoning County Jail to attend his sister’s funeral because of what he may bring back.

Assistant Prosecutor Martin Hume in a motion filed Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court that officials are concerned that if Terrell Vaughn, 34, is released for services, he will be exposed to people who have COVID-19, and, in turn, expose other inmates in the jail to the virus when he returns.

Vaughn was arrested Jan. 16 while police were serving a search warrant investigating drug activity at a home on Firnley Avenue. He has been in jail since his arrest on a $30,000 bond.

Last month, Vaughn asked for a bond reduction because he was afraid of contracting COVID-19 in the jail. Prosecutors opposed that motion also, which Judge Anthony Donofrio denied

In his motion filed Thursday, Hume wrote he consulted with jail officials over Vaughn’s request and they were concerned that he could bring the virus back to the jail.

Vaughn has served a previous five-year prison sentence on kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and weapons charge. He also served a federal sentence on weapons charges.

In the current case, police said when they served the warrant, they found a .40-caliber handgun and a 9mm rifle in an attic near a room where Vaughn was hiding.

Vaughn denied the guns were his and said he was only at the home to help a friend fix it up.

Police also reported finding drugs at the home and arrested another man on drug charges.

Vaughn is set for a June 24 bench trial before Judge Donofrio.