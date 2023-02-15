YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors are opposing a request for early release from jail by a woman who was sentenced after her dog died while she was on vacation.

In a short brief filed today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, Assistant Prosecutor Michael Rich said the request by Rayne Dunmire should be denied “based on the circumstances” of the case.

Rayne was sentenced Jan. 4 by Judge R. Scott Krichbaum to five years probation with the first six months to be spent in the Mahoning County jail after she pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to a fifth degree felony charge of cruelty to companion animals.

Dunmire filed a request for early release last week.

Dunmire was indicted by a grand jury after investigators served a search warrant June 22 at her home in the 200 block of East Boston Avenue and found her German Shepherd dead in the attic.

A postmortem examination of the dog found he died of neglect.

Dunmire was on vacation in Colorado at the time the warrant was served and when she found out the dog had died she came home.

Dunmire’s attorney said at her sentencing that she had made arrangements for relatives to take care of the dog but they did not follow through.

As part of her sentence, Dunmire is not allowed to own any animals.