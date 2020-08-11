Prosecutors oppose early release of Warren man convicted of arson-for-profit scheme

Prosecutors said Evans has failed to show he has a health condition that would make him more likely to catch the virus

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Federal prosecutors are opposing the early release due to the pandemic of a Warren man convicted of an arson-for-profit scheme.

In a motion filed Monday before U.S. Judge James Gwin in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio, prosecutors said the main reason the motion should be denied is because Daryl Evans, 50, of Warren, has only served one year of a 15-year sentence after he entered guilty pleas in April of 2019 to seven counts, including conspiracy to commit mail fraud, mail fraud and use of fire in the commission of a felony.

Evans owned homes on Hamilton Street SW and Parkman Road NW in Warren that he rented to tenants.

Prosecutors said he conspired to set two separate fires to the Hamilton Street home in 2013 and 2014 and the Parkman Road home in 2015.

The fires caused his insurance company to pay him almost $76,000 directly as well as $6,000 to the City of Warren.

A brother is serving a 32-month sentence for his role in the scheme and another man who was paid in cash and drugs to start the fires is serving a 52-month sentence.

Evans had asked the warden of the prison he is housed in to be released early, but that request was denied April 30, so he filed another request in federal court Aug. 3.

Prosecutors said Evans has introduced no evidence that he is no longer a danger to the community and that he also failed to show he has a health condition that would make him more likely to catch the virus.

