YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors Tuesday filed a motion opposing early release for a man serving a seven-year prison sentence for a double shooting in which one of the victims was paralyzed.

In the motion filed in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, prosecutors wrote that early release should be denied to 24-year-old Tayquon Charlton should be denied because “the defendant shot two individuals who were grievously wounded. His early release would create an unreasonable risk of harm to the public.”

Charlton was sentenced to prison in January of 2018 by Judge Anthony D’Apolito after he pleaded guilty to a March 24, 2017, shooting at Hillman and West Ravenwood avenues that wounded two people, including one person who was paralyzed from the chest down.

Charlton filed a request Feb. 7 for early release. It is his second request.

Charlton also filed a request for early release last March. That request was also opposed by prosecutors and also denied.

The sentence was agreed upon by defense attorneys and prosecutors and averted a trial. At the time, prosecutors said they were uncomfortable with only a seven-year sentence, but they were also not comfortable taking the case to trial because only the two victims could identify Charlton as the shooter.

Other witnesses were also confused as to the number of shots fired and the number of shooters.

Both victims were on foot when someone in a car fired several shots at them before driving away, police said.

About 10 days after the shooting, Charlton was taken into custody by city police as they answered a gunfire call on the West Side.