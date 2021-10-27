Prosecutors objecting to parole for man convicted of kidnapping, rape of YSU student in 2001

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Prosecutors are objecting to parole for a man convicted of the kidnapping, rape and robbery of a Youngstown State University student in 2001.

Chaz Bunch has a parole hearing scheduled for November 2021.

Bunch was 16 at the time of the crime. He and another teen — Brandon Moore — took turns raping the 21-year-old woman after kidnapping and robbing her at gunpoint.

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum originally sentenced Bunch to 89 years in prison, but that sentence was overturned when Supreme Court determined it amounted to cruel and unusual punishment.

In September of 2019, Judge Maureen Sweeney resentenced Bunch to 49 years in prison. He was 34 at the time.

Because Bunch was 16 at the time of the crimes, he is now up for parole.

The Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office, through Assistant Chief Ralph M. Rivera, filed

an objection with the Ohio Parole Board regarding Bunch’s upcoming hearing.

According to a news release from Prosecutor Paul Gains’ office, Bunch has not shown any remorse for his crimes and has continued to claim his innocence despite the evidence against him.

The release states that prosecutors object to parole due to the heinous nature of the crime and because they believe Bunch’s release would endanger the welfare and security of society.