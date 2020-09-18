Prosecutors: Man picked up in Austintown sex sting tried to run investigators over with his car

Local News

William Ice faces charges of felonious assault and importuning, as well as other charges

by:

Posted: / Updated:
William Ice was arrested june 30th as part of a human trafficking sting in austintown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted a man on charges related to a sex sting in Austintown.

William Ice, 38, faces charges of felonious assault, failure to comply with a police order, attempted unlawful sexual contact with a minor, importuning and possessing criminal tools.

Police arrested Ice on June 30 as part of the sting in Austintown. Prosecutors say he’s charged with felonious assault for trying to run over deputies and troopers with his car.

More stories from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com