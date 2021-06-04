Prosecutors looking to seize thousands of dollars from owner of shuttered Youngstown bar

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors are looking to seize over $53,000 from the owner of a shuttered west side bar who was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury on possession and trafficking in marijuana charges.

The marijuana was found August 28 when Youngstown police boarded up the All-City Sports Bar on Mahoning Avenue after the city asked that the bar be declared a nuisance.

Brandon Brown, 37, of South Beverly Avenue, also faces a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm in addition to trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana.

All the charges are third degree felonies.

At the time, police said they found some marijuana and a gun inside so they stopped the boarding up process, got a search warrant and searched more thoroughly, which allowed them to find a large amount of marijuana.

The indictment claims that $53,310 police found inside the bar is really the proceeds from illegal drug sales, which means it is eligible to be seized.

A hearing was held in October to determine if the bar should permanently be declared a nuisance. A common pleas magistrate ruled in favor of the city, meaning the bar would be boarded up for a year.

City council recently objected to the renewal of the bar’s liquor permit.

The city moved to declare the bar a nuisance after numerous calls and complaints for noise, crowds, parking, littering and gunfire.

A man died in November 2018 after he was shot inside, staggered outside and fell on the sidewalk.

Another person was wounded on the sidewalk in July and police said large crowds would gather in the street and block traffic.