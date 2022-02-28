YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors said in a filing Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court that a defense motion to dismiss a murder case should not be granted because prosecutors have made a good faith effort to disclose all evidence.

Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer McClaughlin told Judge John Durkin that her office was not in possession of evidence attorneys for 26-year-old Lavontae Knight claimed was withheld until their own office compared their file to the file of the city police detective investigating the case.

Once they found the detective had the evidence, they provided it to defense counsel well in advance of the seven-day deadline before trial to disclose evidence, McLaughlin wrote.



McLaughlin also wrote that it was her office who found the mistake and disclosed it as soon as they found it.

Knight is set for trial March 7 on charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and aggravated robbery for the Dec. 30, 2018 shooting death of Trevice Harris, 37, and the wounding of a woman.

Both victims were found shot in a car that was parked at a Market Street gas station.

Betras filed a motion Thursday, saying the case should be dismissed or continued because he did not know of the evidence until Feb. 22. He compared it to another murder case Knight is a defendant in, the October 2018 shooting death of Joshua Donatelli, 25, in an Imperial Street home on the West Side.

In that case, Betras asked for former Assistant Prosecutor Dawn Cantalamessa to be removed for withholding evidence.

Judge Durkin agreed with Betras in that case and Cantalamessa was removed. She later resigned and is now working for the Ashtabula County Prosecutors Office and is a candidate for judge in Trumbull County.

McLaughlin said this case is different because prosecutors are the ones who discovered the evidence, which is DNA evidence from cars police think were used in the crime.

McLaughlin said in this case the investigator for her office compared the file her office has with the case file the detective has. When the investigator discovered the police file had the DNA evidence, he immediately informed prosecutors and they, in turn, gave it to the defense.

Also, the evidence was turned over before trial, not during trial, which allows for defense attorneys to examine it and prepare a defense based on it.