Prosecutors bring forth 51 pieces of evidence against men charged with killing man found in burning SUV in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Attorneys for two men accused of the murder of a man found in a burning SUV are being given 51 items of evidence by prosecutors.

Among the items for the lawyers of Julius Kimbrough, 43, of Humboldt Avenue and Dawond Roddy, 36, of West Lucius Avenue, were cell phone records from two different phone companies and arson reports.

The items were listed in a motion from prosecutors Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court notifying Judge Anthony D’Apolito that discovery material was turned over to the lawyers.

The two are accused of the July 1 shooting death of Raylin Blunt, 42, who was found about 7 p.m. July 1 in a burning SUV on McGuffey Road.

An affidavit filed in municipal court said that Kimbrough shot Blunt at a home on Oak Lane after he asked Blunt if he had a gun.

Roddy helped Kimbrough roll the body in a blanket, put it in the SUV and drive it to McGuffey Road, the affidavit said.

Neither the affidavit or court papers give a motive for the slaying.

The discovery motion also said both defendants waived their Miranda rights when they spoke to detectives, and the waivers were included in the material provided to defense attorneys.

Copies of search warrants secured for the Oak Lane home were also included in material given to the defense.

Detectives were able to close the case less than a week after Blunt was found even though it took several weeks for coroners and investigators to identify him.

Police were able to use the vehicle identification number from the SUV to figure out who the SUV belonged to and determined after interviewing family members of the owner — who was Blunt— that he had been missing.

