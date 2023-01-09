YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors wasted no time Monday asking to revoke the bail of a man who was arrested early Saturday on a gun charge.

The motion filed in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court said bond for Dwayne Thomas, 18, of Youngstown, should be revoked because of his arrest on gun and drug charges.

Thomas is charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of fentanyl, possession of cocaine and tampering with evidence. He is expected to be arraigned later Monday on those charges in municipal court.

Reports said a car that Thomas was driving was pulled over at about 2:54 a.m. on Gibson Street for an illegal turn, but before Thomas stopped, he drove away very fast and stopped several blocks from where police tried to pull him over.

His car smelled of burnt marijuana and police searched it but found nothing inside. However, other officers were searching the street where Thomas drove before he pulled over to see if he threw anything out of the car. Reports said an officer found a loaded semiautomatic handgun on East Dewey Avenue, between Gibson Street and South Avenue, and Thomas was taken into custody.

Reports said Thomas told police that the gun belonged to him.

Later Saturday, police were told that Thomas threw other items out of the car. Officers went back to the area and found a bag of fentanyl and a bag of cocaine, reports said.

Thomas was indicted June 30 by a grand jury on charges of carrying concealed weapons and tampering with evidence following a June 2 arrest by city police investigating a gunfire call on the South Side.

Reports said Thomas was in a car suspected to be involved in a shooting on Chicago Avenue in which no one was injured and that he ran from the car when it was pulled over by police. He was later caught on West Delason Avenue.

Police retraced the path that Thomas ran and found a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine, reports said.

When Thomas was arraigned after his indictment, he was given a $5,000 bond, but a condition of the bond is that he has to stay out of trouble.