YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Federal prosecutors are asking for a sentence of up to 14 years for a man to be sentenced on a sex trafficking charge next week.

In a sentencing memorandum filed Tuesday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio, Assistant U.S. Attorney Margaret A. Kane wrote that a guideline sentence of 135 to 168 months in prison for Andrew Wirth, 33, of Ravenna, is appropriate because he was already on bond on two state cases when he was charged in federal court.

Wirth pleaded guilty Oct. 21 to a count of sex trafficking of a minor before U.S. Judge John R. Adams. He is expected to be sentenced Feb. 15 by Judge Adams.

He is already serving a six-year sentence out of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after he was sentenced Jan. 17, 2020, by Judge R. Scott Krichbaum on charges of attempted sexual battery and importuning, both third-degree felonies; as well as counts of disseminating material harmful to juveniles and compelling prostitution.

That sentence came on the heels of a sentence about a week earlier by Judge Maureen Sweeney of 18 months on charges of importuning and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. That sentence is running concurrently with the sentence given by Judge Krichbaum.

Kane is asking Judge Adams to run the federal sentence consecutively to the sentence imposed by Judge Krichbaum.

The state charges came from two separate investigations by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force for soliciting minors for sex.

In the federal case, Wirth is accused of using gifts and meals to lure a 16-year-old girl into having sex for payment. He told the victim in that case that he would take her out to dinner, buy her an outfit and take her to a Cleveland-area shopping mall.

Wirth paid the victim for sex acts on Aug. 27, 2019, and continued talking to her afterward, the memorandum said, and he asked her for pictures or suggestions to meet more teens.

Kane referenced the two state cases in her memorandum, saying that they show he refuses to stop his conduct.