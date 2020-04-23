Prosecutors agree to exclude Coitsville murder defendant’s statement to officer during trial

Rydarowicz is accused of the June 19 stabbing death of Katherine Rydarowicz, who was found covered in blood in the parking lot of the King’s Motel

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors have agreed to exclude a statement from a man accused of murdering his wife at a Coitsville hotel in his upcoming trial.

Instead, prosecutors will use statements from other witnesses in the upcoming murder trial of Francis Rydarowicz, 49, in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Rydarowicz is accused of the June 19 stabbing death of Katherine Rydarowicz, who was found covered in blood in the parking lot of the King’s Motel on U.S. 422 from a stab wound to

the back. She died at the scene, despite efforts to revive her.

Lawyers for Rydarowicz are asking Judge Anthony Donofrio to suppress a statement Rydarowicz made to a Coitsville police officer a few hours after the murder. He reportedly made the statement at St. Elizabeth Health Center, where he was being treated for cuts.

Yacovone wrote in his response to that suppression motion that Rydarowicz declined to speak to the officer but did agree to a DNA swab at the hospital.

After the swab was taken, the officer remarked to Rydarowicz that he had a “rough night,” and Rydarowicz then said he stabbed his wife after she attacked him.

Yacovone conceded that an argument could be made that the statement was not voluntary, so he said prosecutors would not use it and instead use testimony from other witnesses about statements he made about the murder.

But Yacovone said the DNA test should be allowed to stand. Yacovone said Rydarowicz agreed to the test and signed a paper acknowledging his rights and assent to the DNA test.

A May 11 hearing is set before Judge Donofrio on the motion. Trial is scheduled for June 22.