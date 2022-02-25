WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins is opposing parole for a convicted killer, saying his “maniacal episodes can only be prevented with his continued incarceration.”

Wayne Jackson, 63, has served just over 29 years in prison on an aggravated murder conviction. He has a parole hearing scheduled in March to consider his release.

The Parole Board previously denied his parole in 2017.

Jackson was accused of stalking 30-year-old Susan Criss and then killing her in Warren on Nov. 1, 1999. According to Watkins’ letter, Jackson had beaten her on different occasions prior to the killing, at one point, sending her to the hospital.

In one instance, Watkins said Jackson beat Criss with a vacuum cleaner or carpet sweeper.

The victim had multiple stab wounds at the time of her death, and Jackson left for New York City to hide from investigators after the killing.

Watkins said parole should be denied because Jackson also has a history of violent behavior with others while in prison.